No one knows who Satoshi Nakomoto is. But he, she, or they had a vision for a new kind of currency in 2008.

This new currency – or cryptocurrency – would not be centrally controlled by any one business or government.

They called it Bitcoin, and it was a radically new way to transact and store value all around the world.

Bitcoin holds its value because there’s a limited amount out there, kinda like a nugget of gold or silver.

Powerful computer networks created each unique Bitcoin by using very complex math. This is called mining!

A new kind of database, the Blockchain, validates that each Bitcoin exists – and confirms its rightful owner.

But how do you even get Bitcoin? Well, you buy it from specialized exchanges that have it in stock.

Similar to gas prices, Bitcoin prices can change a lot over time as supply and demand go up and down.

But where do you even keep all your Bitcoin? Some choose to store it on their computer or even in the cloud.

Regardless of where you keep it, your Bitcoin is pretty valuable. So make sure to keep it safe.

Over the years, the price of a Bitcoin has gone up a lot. However, you can own as small of a slice as you want.

That’s a lot to imagine, isn’t it? One thing is clear though: Satoshi’s vision is having an impact all around the world.

Ready to buy your first Bitcoin?

Cash App is already the easiest way to send and receive money with friends and family. We’ve made it just as easy to buy and sell BTC straight from your Cash App balance. Unlike other apps, most of our buys and sells happen in seconds. You can even spend your proceeds from a free Visa debit card.

Bitcoin’s price is volatile and unpredictable, so please make wise financial decisions. Don’t spend more than you can afford, and review the FAQ and risks to buying Bitcoin before you buy.